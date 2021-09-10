Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Apple picking
September 10 2021 8:29pm
01:22

Families welcomed to Vernon, B.C. farm to pick apples

A cherished family tradition in the Okanagan is visiting Davison Orchards to pick the perfect bunch of apples. Sydney Morton visited the historic farm.

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.