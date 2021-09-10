Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Bus
September 10 2021 7:01pm
01:50

Pembina Trails bus issues

Parents that registered for school bus seats in the Pembina Trails School Division in August are now being told they won’t have bus service until September 21st at the earliest. Marek Tkach reports.

Advertisement

Video Home