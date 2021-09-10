Global News at Noon Toronto September 10 2021 12:10pm 02:47 Advance polling stations are now open for Canadian voters Advance polling stations will be open from 9am to 9pm Sept. 10 to Sept. 13. Marianne Dimain reports from one Toronto polling site. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?