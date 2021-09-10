The Morning Show September 10 2021 10:57am 06:59 Must-have beauty products for fall Beauty editor Bahar Niramwalla showcases the best Fall trends including bold lip colours, lashes, foundation and how to attain that elusive natural brow look. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180580/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8180580/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?