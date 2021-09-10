Menu

The Morning Show
September 10 2021 10:58am
05:12

Lisa Barlow on an explosive season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Fan favourite Lisa Barlow from Real Housewives reveals new secrets from the new season, her morning routine and her entrepreneurial kids.

