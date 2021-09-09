According to Interior Health, there’s been an uptake in people getting their first dose of vaccine since vaccine card announcement was made
At its peak, the main vaccine clinic in Kelowna was seeing 2,500 people every day getting immunized against COVID-19. But with so many now vaccinated, those numbers have dwindled significantly prompting that clinic to close. A new, smaller one was supposed to open today but it’s been delayed, Klaudia Van Emmerik has more on that …..and how the vaccine card mandate may impact vaccination rates here in the region.