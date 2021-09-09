Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
September 9 2021 7:51pm
01:50

Expert questions focus of campaign

On Wednesday, Global News reported on how political candidates are trying to get their messages out during this pandemic election. There is another side to that story — whether their messages are what Canadians need to be discussing.

