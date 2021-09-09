Global News at 10 Regina September 9 2021 7:51pm 01:50 Expert questions focus of campaign On Wednesday, Global News reported on how political candidates are trying to get their messages out during this pandemic election. There is another side to that story — whether their messages are what Canadians need to be discussing. Political expert questions campaign focus REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8179506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?