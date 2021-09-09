Menu

BC wildfires
September 9 2021 4:35pm
01:35

Okanagan residents cheer on firefighters

Area residents gathered in Vernon on Wednesday evening to cheer on firefighters, and to say thanks for their efforts in fighting the White Rock Lake wildfire.

