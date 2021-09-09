Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 9 2021 12:09pm
03:38

Are Canadians interested in travel again?

Canadians interest in travel is starting to grow again. Travel expert Claire Newell says that there has been a spike in related searches on Google.

Advertisement

Video Home