Global News Morning Edmonton September 9 2021 10:50am 03:56 Heartbeat Walk & Run raising money for Edmonton's University Hospital Foundation The Heartbeat Walk & Run raises money for the cardiovascular care through the University Hospital Foundation. Dr. Robert Welsh has more on why the event is important and what it helps fund.