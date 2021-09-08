Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 8 2021 8:36pm
Edmonton health matters: Sept. 8

In health matters, Su-Ling Goh has the details of a made-in-Edmonton COVID-19 vaccine heading into the next stage of trials. Plus, a University of Alberta team has completed a science experiment that’s out of this world.

