Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 8 2021 8:36pm 02:40 Edmonton health matters: Sept. 8 In health matters, Su-Ling Goh has the details of a made-in-Edmonton COVID-19 vaccine heading into the next stage of trials. Plus, a University of Alberta team has completed a science experiment that’s out of this world. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176630/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8176630/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?