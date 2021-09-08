Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 8 2021 8:15pm
02:00

New proposal eliminates some wage rollbacks for Alberta nurses as negotiations continue

The UCP has made a significant concession in its negotiations with Alberta’s nurses. But will it be enough to avoid a potential strike? Tom Vernon reports.

Advertisement

Video Home