Global News at 6 Regina
September 8 2021 3:19pm
02:36

Heating up: Sept. 8 Saskatchewan weather outlook

Temperatures could reach the 30s in some areas of Saskatchewan on Thursday. Meteorologist Peter Quinlan explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 8.

