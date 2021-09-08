Global News Morning BC September 8 2021 9:49am 03:19 Canada reopens to international travelers Walt Judas with the Tourism Industry Association of BC discusses the easing of travel rules for international tourists wanting to visit Canada, and what it means for the local tourist industry. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174470/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174470/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?