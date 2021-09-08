Global News Morning Montreal September 8 2021 8:47am 04:12 COVID-19 update With the 4th wave intensifying and no end in sight, some are preparing for COVID-19 to be part of our lives for months, if not years to come. Global’s Laura Casella ask Dr. Mitch to weigh in on the likelihood of an extended pandemic period. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8174289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?