Global News Morning Montreal
September 8 2021 8:47am
04:12

COVID-19 update

With the 4th wave intensifying and no end in sight, some are preparing for COVID-19 to be part of our lives for months, if not years to come. Global’s Laura Casella ask Dr. Mitch to weigh in on the likelihood of an extended pandemic period.

