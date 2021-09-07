Boo at the Zoo September 7 2021 10:34pm 00:23 Boo at the Zoo returns Winnipeg’s annual Halloween tradition is returning after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. ‘Boo at the Zoo’ returns to Winnipeg after a year REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173922/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173922/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?