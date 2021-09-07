Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 7 2021 3:54pm
02:48

B.C. health officials to provide update on vaccine cards

B.C. health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the vaccine card program – just days before it goes into effect. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has a preview.

