The Morning Show
September 7 2021 3:47pm
03:22

Tyler Shaw on new music including hit single ‘When You’re Home’

Platinum-selling artist Tyler Shaw talks about making music with some talented collaborators and his new, most personal album yet on The Morning Show.

