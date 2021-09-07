Global News Morning Saskatoon September 7 2021 9:21am 03:49 Parkinson Canada SuperWalk taking place this upcoming weekend The Parkinson Canada SuperWalk takes place on Sept. 11. The organization’s Courtney Willis shares more on the event supporting more than 100,000 Canadians living with the disorder. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171473/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171473/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?