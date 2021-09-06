Global News Hour at 6 BC September 6 2021 8:53pm 00:47 Peace Arch monument celebrates 100th anniversary A historic landmark in B.C. is celebrating its 100th birthday but there won’t be any big parties. On this day in 1921, the 67-foot tall Peace Arch was built along the Canada/U.S. border in South Surrey. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171000/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8171000/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?