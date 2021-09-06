Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 6 2021 8:53pm
00:47

Peace Arch monument celebrates 100th anniversary

A historic landmark in B.C. is celebrating its 100th birthday but there won’t be any big parties. On this day in 1921, the 67-foot tall Peace Arch was built along the Canada/U.S. border in South Surrey.

