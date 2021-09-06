Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 6 2021 10:55am
04:55

Walk For Valour to support military families

The Walk for Valour is set to take place in Edmonton on September 12, 2021. The event raises money for Valour Place, a home away from home for military families.

