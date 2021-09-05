Menu

September 5 2021 7:49pm
Young man’s body found at Penticton high school

Penticton RCMP are investigating a suspicious death of a young man who was discovered this morning with critical injuries at Penticton Secondary School. Yasmin Gandham was on scene and tells us more.

