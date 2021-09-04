Lifestyle September 4 2021 8:21pm 01:29 West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season The final Music in the Park outdoor concert was put on last night featuring Cod Gone Wild, a crowd favourite. Sydney Morton has more on how the ninth year of the music series went. West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends ninth season REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8168396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?