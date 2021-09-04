Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle
September 4 2021 8:21pm
01:29

West Kelowna, B.C. Music in the Park ends another season

The final Music in the Park outdoor concert was put on last night featuring Cod Gone Wild, a crowd favourite. Sydney Morton has more on how the ninth year of the music series went.

Advertisement

Video Home