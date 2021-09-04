Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 4 2021 1:31pm
05:18

COVID cases surge in Northern Health

Critical Care Physician Dr. Alasdair Nazerali-Maitland talks about how a surge in COVID cases is overwhelming hospitals and healthcare workers in Northern Health.

