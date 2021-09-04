Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 4 2021 12:33am
01:22

Alberta restaurant owners react to province’s new COVID-19 measures

Alberta restaurant owners are reacting to the province’s new public health restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports.

