Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 3 2021 10:45pm
01:56

Breakdown of those still not vaccinated in B.C.

More than 706,000 British Columbians have not had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and as Keith Baldrey reports, the majority of those still unvaccinated are between 18 to 39 years old.

