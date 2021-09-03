Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Saskatoon
September 3 2021 8:13pm
01:13

Man sentenced to 8 years in shooting death of Saskatoon father Kevin Nataucappo

A man who has been convicted of manslaughter has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his involvement in the death of a Saskatoon father.

Advertisement

Video Home