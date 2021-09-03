Menu

good news
September 3 2021 7:55am
04:41

Indigenous Day at The Fall Fair

Global News Morning learns how Indigenous Day aims to offer a place to have important conversations around reconciliation during The Fall Fair at the Red River Ex.

