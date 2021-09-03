Menu

Canada
September 3 2021 7:54am
06:24

Federal election talk with Lori Turnbull

We chat with Lori Turnbull, Political Science professor at Dalhousie University, to recap the French-language debate and take a look at polling numbers in Atlantic Canada.

