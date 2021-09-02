Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
September 2 2021 11:18pm
02:07

Could Edmonton’s City Centre Mall be preparing for a makeover?

After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s a ray of hope for downtown Edmonton in the form of a potential facelift for City Centre Mall. Sarah Ryan reports.

Advertisement

Video Home