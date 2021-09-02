The Morning Show September 2 2021 10:45am 03:59 A gap of 6 years has this country artists coming back with a bang Multi-platinum selling country artist Billy Currington who exploded on the scene 6 years ago is back, and he chats about his latest album ‘Intuition”. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8161684/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8161684/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?