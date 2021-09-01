Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
September 1 2021 9:01pm
02:21

Out of service elevator leaves man in wheelchair stranded at SkyTrain station

Frustration from a man in a wheelchair who was left stranded because of an elevator issue at the Stadium SkyTrain station. Jordan Armstrong reports.

