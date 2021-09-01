Menu

Canada
September 1 2021 5:19pm
02:01

African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister

With no African Nova Scotian members of caucus in the Progressive Conservative Party, Premier Tim Houston appointed a white man to be the new minister of African Nova Scotian affairs.

