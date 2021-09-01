Canada September 1 2021 5:19pm 02:01 African Nova Scotian community concerned over appointment of new minister With no African Nova Scotian members of caucus in the Progressive Conservative Party, Premier Tim Houston appointed a white man to be the new minister of African Nova Scotian affairs. Premier defends picking white man as minister of African Nova Scotian affairs REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?