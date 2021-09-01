Menu

Global News at Noon BC
September 1 2021 3:38pm
01:18

Langley Islamic Centre receives threatening letter

Langley’s Islamic Centre says the community will not be intimidated –despite an un-nerving letter giving the Centre two months to pack up or face violence. Emily Lazatin has our top story.

