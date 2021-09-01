Global News at 6 Regina September 1 2021 2:59pm 02:49 Clearing skies: Sept. 1 Saskatchewan weather outlook Clearing skies in parts of the province, but the risk of rain remains for some regions. Chris Carr explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Wednesday, Sept. 1. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159350/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8159350/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?