Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
September 1 2021 2:18pm
01:43

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system comes into effect

Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport system is now officially underway in the province. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has more.

Advertisement

Video Home