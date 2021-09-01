Menu

Global News Morning BC
September 1 2021 11:14am
05:43

Renewed calls for stronger COVID safety measures in B.C. schools

Surrey School District Superintendent Jordan Tinney responds to back-to-school safety concerns in light of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

