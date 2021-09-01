Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
September 1 2021 10:52am
03:58

Adopt a Pet: Remembering a special volunteer

Sean Beech was a longtime volunteer of the Edmonton Humane Society and even appeared on Global News Morning Edmonton through his time with the organization. Dr. Ted Purcell took a moment to remember the volunteer after his death in 2020.

