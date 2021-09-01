Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
September 1 2021 9:49am
04:18

U.S. travel advisory for Canada a blow to tourism

Beth Potter of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada discusses how she feels a U.S. travel advisory will further hurt Canada’s already battered tourism sector.

Advertisement

Video Home