Global News Morning Montreal
September 1 2021 9:44am
01:42

Vaccine passports now in effect

As of September 1, Quebecers over the age of 13 will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering many non-essential services. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

