Global News Morning Montreal September 1 2021 9:44am 01:42 Vaccine passports now in effect As of September 1, Quebecers over the age of 13 will need to provide proof of vaccination before entering many non-essential services. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story. Some ‘couldn’t be happier’ as Quebec’s COVID-19 vaccine passport takes effect COVID-19: Quebec adds almost 700 new cases, 2 more deaths REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158105/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158105/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?