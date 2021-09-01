Global News Morning Montreal September 1 2021 9:36am 03:30 Setting back to school goals with your kids Back to school is a great time to talk to your kids about goals and what they hope to accomplish in the coming year. Erica Diamond joins Global’s Andrea Howick with some suggestions to get the conversation started. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158097/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158097/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?