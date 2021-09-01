Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
September 1 2021 9:36am
03:30

Setting back to school goals with your kids

Back to school is a great time to talk to your kids about goals and what they hope to accomplish in the coming year. Erica Diamond joins Global’s Andrea Howick with some suggestions to get the conversation started.

