Global News Morning Montreal September 1 2021 9:34am 04:23 September sky gazing highlights The fall equinox is one of the most celebrated celestial events of the season. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer finds out more about this and other sky gazing treats we can look forward to in September. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158082/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8158082/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?