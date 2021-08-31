Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
August 31 2021 9:29pm
02:15

Nanaimo doctor raises concerns about ICU capacity

As B.C. is hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, a Nanaimo critical care doctor is warning the healthcare system is nearing the breaking point. Kylie Stanton reports.

