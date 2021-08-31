Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 31 2021 8:00pm 43:01 Global News at 5:30 Toronto: August 31, 2021 Waiting for details of the province’s vaccine passport system. Big changes to the Gardiner Expressway that could cause driver headaches for years to come. And, Storm the Weather Dog goes viral. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157177/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8157177/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?