COVID-19: Students scrambling as UBC Okanagan program suddenly shifts online
Sept. 7 is the highly-anticipated return to in-person learning for thousands of post-secondary students across the province amid new COVID-19 health and safety protocols, but not everyone is allowed to head back to class. As Shelby Thom reports, some students and parents have been left scrambling after the Human Kinetics program at UBC Okanagan suddenly announced a switch back to online learning with just one week notice.