Global News at 6 Regina August 31 2021 4:03pm 02:49 Unsettled conditions: August 31 Saskatchewan weather outlook Rain lingers in parts of the province to start September. Emily Olsen explains it all in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Tuesday, August 31. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8156205/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8156205/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?