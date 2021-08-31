Menu

Politics
August 31 2021 2:49pm
01:28

Tim Houston sworn-in as Nova Scotia premier

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Party Leader Tim Houston was sworn-in on Tuesday as the province’s premier after beating out Ian Rankin in a provincial election last month.

