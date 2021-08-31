Global News Morning Edmonton August 31 2021 11:03am 05:09 Concerns continue over opioid crisis in Edmonton Pharmacist Shivali Sharma says it has never been more important to be aware of how to use Naloxone kits, as opioid overdoses continue to rise in Alberta. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155055/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155055/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?