Global News Morning Edmonton
August 31 2021 11:03am
05:09

Concerns continue over opioid crisis in Edmonton

Pharmacist Shivali Sharma says it has never been more important to be aware of how to use Naloxone kits, as opioid overdoses continue to rise in Alberta.

