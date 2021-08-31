Menu

Global News Morning BC
August 31 2021 10:04am
03:40

How B.C.’s vaccine card system could impact the homeless

B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition Provincial Director Rowan Burdge argues B.C.’s vaccine card system many further marginalize people who are homeless.

