Global News Morning BC August 31 2021 10:04am 03:40 How B.C.’s vaccine card system could impact the homeless B.C. Poverty Reduction Coalition Provincial Director Rowan Burdge argues B.C.’s vaccine card system many further marginalize people who are homeless. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155007/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8155007/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?