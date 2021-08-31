Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
August 31 2021 10:04am
05:16

Nurses union: ‘Incredible’ pressure at Sask. hospitals

Saskatchewan Union of Nurses President Tracy Zambory says nurses are facing “incredible” pressure amid the fourth wave of COVID-19, and says a staff shortage is putting more stress on hospitals.

Advertisement

Video Home